(KRON) — A convicted sex offender who was having a medical issue was arrested for possession of child pornography Tuesday after firefighters came to his home and saw explicit images on his computer. Members of the Redwood City Fire Department responded to a report of subject having a medical issue on the 1400 block of Kentfield at around 7 p.m. Tuesday

After trying to contact the resident at the door unsuccessfully, firefighters were given access to the apartment by the apartment manager. Inside, they located 75-year-old Redwood City resident Richard Winkler. He was suffering from a serious but not life-threatening medical issue in his bedroom, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

Firefighters noticed that Winkler had an explicit image of a naked juvenile on his computer screen. They notified the Redwood City Police Department.

Redwood City PD officers who responded to the location determined that Winkler was a sex registrant with a criminal history of sex crimes involving children, police said. Officers served a search warrant at the residence and seized Winkler’s electronic devices.

Additional images of child pornography were found on his devices. After getting medical clearance, Winkler was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession child pornography.