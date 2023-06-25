(KRON) — This past year’s record-breaking rainfall has helped wine grapes in Napa Valley thrive, but now the recent cool weather is threatening to keep them from ripening.

The longer the fruit has to stay on the vine, the longer it is exposed to possible wildfires and exposure to more rain in the early winter. Harvests within the last couple of years have been impacted wildfires and droughts.

The state’s wine industry generates more than $170.5 billion annually.