Cooling centers open as power alert, heat wave keep Bay Area sweating

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — At least a dozen Bay Area cities recorded high temperatures Sunday from a heat wave that isn’t supposed to go away until later this week.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler — but the excessive heat is driving up electricity demand and use – putting a strain on the regional power grid. California ISO called a statewide stage two emergency Sunday night, threatening power outages. However, that was lifted later Sunday.
Consumer conservation was credited with helping to avoid rotating power outages from happening on Saturday — but extreme heat and wildfires are contributing to increased energy demand.
A flex alert to consumers is still in effect – this what you can do to conserve energy!
- If you have a thermostat set it to 78 degrees or higher
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Close blinds and curtains
- Avoid using electrical appliances, use fans.
If you’re miserable – you find a cooling center in your area.
In Concord, the high is 109 degrees. A cooling center at the senior center is open Monday from 1 p.m. for residents seeking safety from the heat. They will have you do a health check, social distancing protocols are in place and masks are required as well.
