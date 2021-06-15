Cooling centers open as South Bay preps for triple-digit temps

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area are concerned for possible triple-digit temperatures this week and officials are helping residents keep cool – and safe.

There are at least two cooling centers opening in the South Bay, where the National Weather Service said it is possible for temperatures to break into the 100s this week.

See the locations and opening times:

Gilroy Library

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Although California is open again, the cooling centers are requiring visitors to wear face masks and stay 6 ft apart from people outside their households.