(KRON) — The weekend ahead of the 4th of July is expected to bring the heat. The Bay Area began to warm up on Thursday, and temperatures during the weekend are expected to be the highest of the summer so far.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory from Friday to Sunday. Inland areas could see temperatures in the triple digits.

As a result, Santa Clara County opened up cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat. Take a look below for where to find them.

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San José, CA 95124

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Rd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



College Terrace Library

2300 Wellesley St.

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Downtown Library

270 Forest Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Emma Prusch Farm Park

647 S King Rd.

San José, CA 95116

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.



Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.

Gilroy, CA 95020

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 – 5 p.m.



Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94022

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Ave.

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Thursday, June 29 – Monday, July 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Mitchell Park Library

2700 Middlefield Rd.

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from noon – 6 p.m.



Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 – 5 p.m.



Mountain View Community Center Lobby

201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94040

Saturday, July 1 from noon – 7 p.m.



Mountain View Public Library

585 Franklin St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Northside Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Police Services Fire Administration Building Lobby

1000 Villa St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Rinconada Library

1213 Newell Rd.

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Thursday, June 29 from noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San José, CA 95116

Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.



Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA 95070

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Woodland Library

1975 Grant Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94024

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In the East Bay, the City of Brentwood opened up a cooling center as well. The Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.