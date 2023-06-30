(KRON) — The weekend ahead of the 4th of July is expected to bring the heat. The Bay Area began to warm up on Thursday, and temperatures during the weekend are expected to be the highest of the summer so far.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory from Friday to Sunday. Inland areas could see temperatures in the triple digits.
As a result, Santa Clara County opened up cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat. Take a look below for where to find them.
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San José, CA 95124
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Rd.
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
College Terrace Library
2300 Wellesley St.
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Library
270 Forest Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Emma Prusch Farm Park
647 S King Rd.
San José, CA 95116
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St.
Gilroy, CA 95020
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Rd.
Los Altos, CA 94022
Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Los Gatos Library
100 Villa Ave.
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Thursday, June 29 – Monday, July 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mitchell Park Library
2700 Middlefield Rd.
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from noon – 6 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Mountain View Community Center Lobby
201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
Mountain View, CA 94040
Saturday, July 1 from noon – 7 p.m.
Mountain View Public Library
585 Franklin St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Northside Library
695 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Police Services Fire Administration Building Lobby
1000 Villa St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Rinconada Library
1213 Newell Rd.
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Thursday, June 29 from noon – 8 p.m.
Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San José, CA 95116
Friday, June 30 – Saturday, July 1 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave.
Saratoga, CA 95070
Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Rd.
Los Altos, CA 94024
Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
In the East Bay, the City of Brentwood opened up a cooling center as well. The Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.