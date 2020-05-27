SAN JOSE (KRON) – You know it’s hot when cooling centers pop up at the first glimpse of a heatwave.
This time around, however, cooling centers did not open Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday through Thursday, cooling centers will be open in the following locations:
- Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose 95116
- Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave., San Jose 95124
- Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr., San Jose 95111
- Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose 95116
- Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Ave., San Jose 95117
Wednesday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. while Thursday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Keep in mind there will be limited capacity – so get there early if you can.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone is required to wear a face mask.
Additionally, all visitors will have their temperatures checked and must undergo a health screening before entering.
Latest Stories:
- Sonoma County hits pause on reopening hair salons, barbershops
- Cooling centers pop up in San Jose to help deal with heat
- Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms after Twitter fact-checks him
- Bay Area braces for another day of record-breaking heat
- California OKs reopening of some hair salons, barbershops