(BCN) — City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages.

Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:

Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday;

San Mateo Senior Center at 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday; and

Martin Luther King Center at 725 Monte Diablo Ave. in San Mateo, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

San Leandro city officials previously announced it will open the Main Public Library at 300 Estudillo Ave. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday as well as potentially Wednesday and Thursday.

