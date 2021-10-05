Corn mazes in the Bay Area 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first spooky season since the pandemic shutdowns is here and we’re ready to get out and get lost in a corn maze.

Here’s a round-up of some corn mazes in the Bay Area to go with friends or family this fall 2021:

G&M Farms – Livermore

Hours: Wed-Thurs: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sat: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sun: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wed-Thurs pricing: Adult – $8 / Child – $7

Fri-Sat pricing: Adult – $10 / Child – $9



Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze – Petaluma

Hours: Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Day Maze pricing: 6 years and up: $7 / 5 years and younger: FREE

Night Maze pricing: $10



Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – Santa Rosa

Hours Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sun: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Day Maze pricing: 5 years and up: $7 / 4 and under: FREE

Night Maze pricing: All ages: $10



Webb Ranch Mini Corn Maze – Portola Valley

Hours Daily: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pricing $5



Cool Patch Pumpkins – Dixon

Hours Daily: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pricing $18 / 5 and under: FREE



Three Nunns Farm – Brentwood