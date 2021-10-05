Corn mazes in the Bay Area 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first spooky season since the pandemic shutdowns is here and we’re ready to get out and get lost in a corn maze.
Here’s a round-up of some corn mazes in the Bay Area to go with friends or family this fall 2021:
G&M Farms – Livermore
- Hours:
- Wed-Thurs: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fri: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sat: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Sun: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Wed-Thurs pricing:
- Adult – $8 / Child – $7
- Fri-Sat pricing:
- Adult – $10 / Child – $9
Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze – Petaluma
- Hours:
- Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Day Maze pricing:
- 6 years and up: $7 / 5 years and younger: FREE
- Night Maze pricing:
- $10
Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – Santa Rosa
- Hours
- Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sun: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Day Maze pricing:
- 5 years and up: $7 / 4 and under: FREE
- Night Maze pricing:
- All ages: $10
Webb Ranch Mini Corn Maze – Portola Valley
- Hours
- Daily: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pricing
- $5
Cool Patch Pumpkins – Dixon
- Hours
- Daily: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Pricing
- $18 / 5 and under: FREE
Three Nunns Farm – Brentwood
- Hours
- Daily: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pricing
- Included with $7 tractor ride purchase