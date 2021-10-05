Corn mazes in the Bay Area 2021

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

381329 04 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first spooky season since the pandemic shutdowns is here and we’re ready to get out and get lost in a corn maze.

Here’s a round-up of some corn mazes in the Bay Area to go with friends or family this fall 2021:

G&M Farms – Livermore

  • Hours:
    • Wed-Thurs: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
      Fri: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
      Sat: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
      Sun: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Wed-Thurs pricing:
    • Adult – $8 / Child – $7
  • Fri-Sat pricing:
    • Adult – $10 / Child – $9

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze – Petaluma

  • Hours:
    • Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Day Maze pricing:
    • 6 years and up: $7 / 5 years and younger: FREE
  • Night Maze pricing:
    • $10

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – Santa Rosa

  • Hours
    • Day Maze | Mon-Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Night Maze | Fri-Sat: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sun: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Day Maze pricing:
    • 5 years and up: $7 / 4 and under: FREE
  • Night Maze pricing:
    • All ages: $10

Webb Ranch Mini Corn Maze – Portola Valley

  • Hours
    • Daily: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Pricing
    • $5

Cool Patch Pumpkins – Dixon

  • Hours
    • Daily: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Pricing
    • $18 / 5 and under: FREE

Three Nunns Farm – Brentwood

  • Hours
    • Daily: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Pricing
    • Included with $7 tractor ride purchase

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News