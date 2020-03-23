Coronavirus death toll rises in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 continues to rise in Santa Clara County.

Two additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number to 10.

The ninth death was an adult woman in her 60s. She passed away on Saturday, March 21.

The tenth death was an adult woman in her 40s who was hospitalized on Monday, March 16, and passed away on Saturday, March 21.

Santa Clara County saw cases jump from 263 to 302 in the matter of a day after 39 new cases were confirmed.

