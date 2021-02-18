Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Vaccine distribution by county

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) —Rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California have the state on a path to loosening business restrictions imposed when the deadliest surge of the pandemic was gaining momentum.

About 3.5% of people being tested for coronavirus are getting back positive results, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, a rate that’s dropped greatly in recent weeks. The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units and case rates are declining.

Below you will find a breakdown detailing COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Bay Area by county:

County Vaccines Administered Alameda 283,578 Contra Costa 236,773 Marin 63,387 Napa 35,563 Santa Clara 338,514 San Francisco 168,215 San Mateo 158,068 Solano 71,415 Sonoma 104,465 Total 1,459,978

Vaccine distribution by age group in the Bay Area: