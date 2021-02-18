Coronavirus: The Latest

Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Vaccine distribution by county

Bay Area
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) —Rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California have the state on a path to loosening business restrictions imposed when the deadliest surge of the pandemic was gaining momentum.

>> COVID resource guide: How to get a vaccine in the Bay Area

About 3.5% of people being tested for coronavirus are getting back positive results, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, a rate that’s dropped greatly in recent weeks. The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units and case rates are declining.

>>Tracking coronavirus cases in the Bay Area

Below you will find a breakdown detailing COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Bay Area by county:

CountyVaccines Administered
Alameda283,578
Contra Costa236,773
Marin63,387
Napa35,563
Santa Clara338,514
San Francisco168,215
San Mateo158,068
Solano71,415
Sonoma104,465
Total1,459,978

Vaccine distribution by age group in the Bay Area:

County0-1718-4950-6465+
Alameda0%31%16.7%52.3%
Contra Costa0%25.3%16.4%58.3%
Marin0%21.5%18.1%60.4%
Napa0%28.6%20.4%50.9%
Santa Clara0%25.9%15.7%58.4%
San Francisco0%30%15.6%54.4%
San Mateo0%26.7%16.4%56.9%
Solano0%33%19.9%47.1%
Sonoma0%26.9%17.5%55.6%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News