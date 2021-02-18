Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Vaccine distribution by county

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) —Rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California have the state on a path to loosening business restrictions imposed when the deadliest surge of the pandemic was gaining momentum.
About 3.5% of people being tested for coronavirus are getting back positive results, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, a rate that’s dropped greatly in recent weeks. The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units and case rates are declining.
Below you will find a breakdown detailing COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Bay Area by county:
|County
|Vaccines Administered
|Alameda
|283,578
|Contra Costa
|236,773
|Marin
|63,387
|Napa
|35,563
|Santa Clara
|338,514
|San Francisco
|168,215
|San Mateo
|158,068
|Solano
|71,415
|Sonoma
|104,465
|Total
|1,459,978
Vaccine distribution by age group in the Bay Area:
|County
|0-17
|18-49
|50-64
|65+
|Alameda
|0%
|31%
|16.7%
|52.3%
|Contra Costa
|0%
|25.3%
|16.4%
|58.3%
|Marin
|0%
|21.5%
|18.1%
|60.4%
|Napa
|0%
|28.6%
|20.4%
|50.9%
|Santa Clara
|0%
|25.9%
|15.7%
|58.4%
|San Francisco
|0%
|30%
|15.6%
|54.4%
|San Mateo
|0%
|26.7%
|16.4%
|56.9%
|Solano
|0%
|33%
|19.9%
|47.1%
|Sonoma
|0%
|26.9%
|17.5%
|55.6%