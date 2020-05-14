Coronavirus: Marin County to move into Phase 2 of reopening

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County announced Thursday that retail businesses will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery starting Monday.

Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, is expected to issue a new coronavirus shelter-in-place order Friday that will provide additional guidance for businesses.

County officials also said that some manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen.

The order will bring Marin County into early Phase 2 of Gov. Newsom’s reopening roadmap.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties are also allowing curbside retailers to open on Monday.

“The most important thing that we recognize is that reopening does not mean the virus is gone,” said Dr. Willis. “It means we believe we are prepared to take the next step, knowing that the virus is here and that we remain at risk. We have no zero-risk options.”

As of Wednesday, the county has 275 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

The county is asking residents to stay vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wash hands frequently, wear face coverings in public spaces and maintain physical distance of at least six feet.

