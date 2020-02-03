Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd case confirmed in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A second case of coronavirus is confirmed in the Bay Area, health officials announced on Sunday.

The second case – in Santa Clara County – is not related to the first case reported last week, but officials said both infected had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus first originated in December.

Officials said the infected person in the newest case is a visitor to Santa Clara County and traveled through SFO on January 23 to visit family.

The woman has stayed home since she arrived and has been regularly monitored, with officials adding she has not been sick enough to be hospitalized.

Family members of the infected woman have also been quarantined.

No other details on this new case have been released at this time.

Officials said at this time the risk to the general public remains low and everyone should continue to go about their regular activities and practice good health hygiene as it is the height of flu season.

If you have respiratory systems such as a cough, sore throat or fever, it’s advised you stay home, wash your hands thoroughly, and limit contact with others.

The first case of coronavirus in the Bay Area was reported in Santa Clara County on Jan. 31.

In that case, the infected man had also recently traveled to Wuhan and flew into the San Jose airport on January 24.

There are now 11 cases of coronavirus in the United States.

China’s updated figures of 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours – bringing the Chinese total to 17,205 cases – come as other countries continued evacuating citizens from Hubei and restricted travel by Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.

Over the weekend the Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside of mainland China.

