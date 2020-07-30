Coronavirus outbreak reported at Sunnyvale Costco

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation at a Costco in Sunnyvale is underway right off of Lawrence Expressway after a number of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody says Costco is working with the health department.

There are about 9 cases but the public health officer did not confirm the actual number.

Now the county goes through a 7-step process when there is a positive case or cases at a business.

They identify the infected employee or employees, identify all close contacts, and communicate with all employees, report cases to the health department, report any hospitalizations, and recommend disinfectant at the business to prevent any additional spread.

According to the website, this Costco location opens today at 10 a.m.

