Coronavirus outbreak: San Francisco mayor orders residents to stay inside

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will require people to stay at home except for essential needs in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Breed tweeted that this will go into effect at midnight.

Necessary government functions and essential stores will remain open.

City officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details. We will stream the press conference on KRONon.tv

San Francisco reported three new cases Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 40.

