Consumers turn to online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — We are all trying to navigate through this ever changing society in light of the coronavirus. One of the main changes has been how we shop.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas took a look into some of the latest consumer trends during the pandemic.

The coronavirus has affected how we all shop. Many people are out of work or at reduced pay scales, so money is tighter and almost everything that is not essential has been limited to online shopping.

“Consumers are definitely spending less,” Erica Sandberg said. “They are reducing all of their spendings across almost all lines for example clothes, shoes, consumer good, vacations obviously. Basically the things that are not necessities, people are forgoing.”

And for those who do still have the means to shop for non-essential items, it is mostly all done online. Online research company, Comscore, reports that Amazon’s website hit 2.54 billion visitors this past March which is a 65% jump from the same period last year.

That has led some to be concerned about online credit card fraud.

“Consumers are rightly nervous about all kinds of identity theft, so they are shopping online,” Sandberg said. “They are using their credit cards in heightened ways and they are exposing themselves and it is something that they are thinking about.”

But will this new normal affect life as we know it for good? Will shopping trends ever be what they once were?

“I think once the stay at home orders loosen and people are free to move about the cabin, I think we are going to see a lot more shopping outside the home,” Sandberg said. “We are going to see people returning to the store maybe not as much as before but they are going to tip toe in, but they are going to come in again. And it’s going to be a rocky start, but it will be a start.”

