Coronavirus patient being treated at San Francisco hospital

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco hospital is treating a coronavirus patient who tested positive for the virus in Japan, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The patient was brought to San Francisco from Travis Air Force Base, where the patient was quarantined after leaving a cruise ship.

Officials say the hospital is taking all appropriate precautions for patient and staff safety. The name of the hospital will not be released to protect patient privacy.

The two patients from a different California county who were previously hospitalized in San Francisco have been discharged in good health and are no longer in San Francisco.

There is currently no evidence that suggests the novel coronavirus has spread throughout the community and the risk to the public in San Francisco remains low, public health officials say.

