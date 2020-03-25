Live Now
Coronavirus questions? Steph Curry is interviewing Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Got some questions about the coronavirus?

The Bay Area’s very own Steph Curry announced he will be interviewing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been seen on television recently at President Donald Trump’s daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

“Hyped to talk all thing COVID-19- with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow,” Curry tweeted. “This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI.”

Steph will host the Q&A at 10 a.m. PST.

To watch, tune in to Steph’s Instagram page.

