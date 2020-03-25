Coronavirus questions? Steph Curry is interviewing Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Got some questions about the coronavirus?

The Bay Area’s very own Steph Curry announced he will be interviewing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been seen on television recently at President Donald Trump’s daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

“Hyped to talk all thing COVID-19- with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow,” Curry tweeted. “This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI.”

Steph will host the Q&A at 10 a.m. PST.

To watch, tune in to Steph’s Instagram page.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

