Coronavirus: San Francisco to allow retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Pedestrians walk by a boarded up store on March 31, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties announced on Monday plans to extend the shelter in place order until May 1 due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is easing the city’s coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions by allowing retailers to open for curbside pickup and delivery next week, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Starting Monday, Breed says she anticipates that most retailers in the city will be allowed to reopen.

She said as long as the stores are not in a shopping mall and people can walk up to the front of the store, they will be allowed to open.

The city will also allow manufacturing and warehouses to open with a limited number of employees.

All businesses will need to follow social distancing, Breed said. She said clear guidelines with more details for businesses will be released this week.

We're taking these steps gradually while monitoring our case numbers, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity.



We've made progress because San Franciscans are taking the Stay Home order seriously.



We'll continue moving carefully to protect public health throughout this process. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 13, 2020

San Mateo County also announced Wednesday that they will allow retailers to open on Monday for curbside pickup and delivery.

