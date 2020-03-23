Coronavirus testing center opens in East Bay

HAYWARD (KRON) – A new coronavirus testing center opens in Hayward today.

Located at Hayward Fire Station No.7 on Huntwood Avenue, the center is open to the public at no charge.

The center will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be staffed by Hayward Fire Department firefighter-paramedics.

To be tested, people will be screened for illness including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, and/or other respiratory symptoms.

A doctor’s referral is not required to be screened.

Officials said results can be available anywhere between 6 hours and the next day “in most cases.”

According to a statement, this particular testing center is equipped with enough kits to test up to 350 people a day.

The testing center is made possible through a partnership with Avellino Lab USA, Inc. of Menlo Park.

Hayward Fire Station No. 7 is located at 28270 Huntwood Avenue.

Latest Stories: