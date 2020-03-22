Coronavirus testing center to open in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus, a testing center will be opening in Hayward on Monday to help relieve pressure from hospitals.

The facility will be free and open for those who are sick, first responders and health-care workers.

The center will be set up at Hayward Fire Station #7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, the City of #Hayward will open a testing facility so sick people, first responders, and health-care workers with recent suspected exposures to the novel coronavirus can be tested for infection. Learn more on our website: https://t.co/KKHXzX8hDD#HaywardCA #HeartoftheBay pic.twitter.com/wVBfqSXPqW — City of Hayward (@cityofhayward) March 22, 2020

“Suppression, through isolation after testing, or SIT, as we call it, is an approach that has proven to be most effective in countries on the leading edge of this pandemic,” said Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras.

You do not need to be referred by a medical doctor to be screened and the results will be available within six to 24 hours.

For more information, visit their website.

