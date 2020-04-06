Coronavirus testing site for essential workers to open in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Monday the city will open a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for essential workers.

The testing center, located at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center at 10th Street in Oakland, will be open for direct service providers such as healthcare workers, grocery and food bank workers, homeless outreach workers, and others who work directly with the public.

Mayor Schaaf is expected to release more details and a formal announcement at 10 a.m.

