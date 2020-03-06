Coronavirus testing underway for those aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus testing is underway aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship which is traveling along the California coast on its way back from Hawaii.

The same ship last arrived in San Francisco on Feb. 21 from Mexico with a Placer County man aboard who ended up testing positive and dying from the coronavirus.

“The CDC will determine who is tested but those who are symptomatic will come first,” Mary Ellen Carroll said.

At a news conference Thursday morning, San Francisco city officials said that of the nearly 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members aboard, a total of 35 have shown flu-like symptoms at some point during the 15 days cruise.

“Once we have the results form the tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth,” Carroll said.

Test results are due Friday morning.

San Francisco cruise terminal Pier 27, is among those locations that are being considered once the ship is ready to berth.

“Our main concern is that we ensure those passengers that may be infected receive the car that is needed, those passengers not impacted can safely travel home and the health and safety of our local community,” Carroll said.

City officials said if San Francisco is selected, they will notify the public immediately and will make sure all the best safety practices and protocols are in place.

