Coroner identifies 72-year-old woman killed in Fremont hit-and-run

FREMONT (KRON) – The victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Fremont has been identified, according to the Alameda County Coroner.

On Friday night, 72-year-old Suzanne Ogi of Fremont was crossing the intersection at Niles Boulevard and Linda Drive with her dog when a car hit them, witnesses told the police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver got out of the car, walked over to the woman, and then drove away.

Police have not yet located the suspect.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man driving a light-colored, 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (510) 790-6800.