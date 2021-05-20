Coroner identifies body found at Lake Chabot Regional Park

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County coroner has identified the body found at Lake Chabot Regional Park last month.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old, Tracy Denise Benson.

On April 26, police arrived at the park in Castro Valley to find a body.

1/3 On 4/26/21 @RegionalParksPD responded to Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley locating a victim at an undisclosed location in the park. @ACSOSheriffs has identified the victim as 60-year-old Tracy Denise Benson. We offer our deepest condolences to her family & friends. — East Bay Regional Park District Police Department (@RegionalParksPD) May 21, 2021

Benson was reported missing to the San Leandro Police Department.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public and no areas of the park have been closed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at (510) 690-6521.