Coroner identifies human remains found in San Bruno as Vallejo man

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Human remains that were discovered in San Bruno last month have been identified as a Vallejo man, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as 37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider.

Authorities say the remains were found on July 21 around 12:48 p.m. in a yellow construction bag near Susan Drive and Geoffrey Drive.

Homicide investigators are working to determine who is responsible.

As the investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (650) 616-7100 if you have any information.

