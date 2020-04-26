Coroner identifies suspect killed in Napa County officer-involved shooting

Photo: Brandan Reid Nylander inside Walmart (Lincoln Ave, Napa) on the day of the incident. (Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Napa has been identified, according to the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 24-year-old Brandan Reid Nylander was a Napa resident and was pronounced dead near the Napa Airport.

On Friday, April 24, around 2 p.m., authorities responded to a robbery at Walmart located on Lincoln Avenue.

According to authorities, Nylander stole ammunition and after officers spotted his car on Highway 29 near Highway 221, a pursuit began.

Officers say he eventually stopped his car at a locked gate near the airport.

When Nylander got out of his car, officers say he had a firearm. He was then shot by a Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident at this time and will release updates as they become available.

Latest Stories: