Coroner identifies victim in deadly Cupertino park hit-and-run

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Friday afternoon in a deadly hit-and-run crash at a Cupertino park earlier this week.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Lupash, of Sunnyvale.

The crash occurred at Rancho San Antonio County Park Tuesday afternoon.

Two pedestrians were hit while walking through the park.

The suspected driver, later identified by police as 50-year-old Mireya Orta, left the scene, police said, but was later detained by officers and charged with murder, attempted murder and resisting an officer.

50-year-old Mireya Orta (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The other person hit in the crash was treated at the scene and released.

Lupash was taken to the hospital where he died.

Court documents allege Orta hit the man and then intentionally reversed her car and drove back and forth over the man’s body several times.

The documents also say the second victim had to dive to the ground to avoid the suspect as she drove down a trail at the park.

Rancho San Antonio Preserve has several trails and was closed to the public for the remainder of Tuesday after the crash.