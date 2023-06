(KRON) — A body was found near Los Gatos Creek in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The call reporting the body came in just before 3 p.m. The coroner responded to the scene near Gregory Street.

At this time, SJPD does not know the cause of death. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death will proceed after the body has been recovered by the coroner.