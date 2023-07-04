SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A corpse flower nicknamed “Scarlet” has bloomed at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers. The plant, which is actually named Amorphophallus titanum, is known as the corpse flower due to it supposedly smelling like rotting flesh.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable, who was on-hand for the bloom, described the flower’s aroma as “bursts of gross.”

According to the SF Conservatory of Flowers, Titan Arum plants typically bloom for the first time at seven to 10 years of age. Mature plants then may bloom again every three to five years.

This particular corpse flower first bloomed at the conservatory in 2019.