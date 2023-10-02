(BCN) — A Suisun City man was indicted last month on charges of bribery concerning programs that receive federal funds, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Stephen Crittenden, 43, was a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation correctional officer at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

Crittenden allegedly accepted bribes to smuggle cellphones into the facility in 2021 and 2022.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI and the California Department of Corrections.

If convicted, Crittenden is facing 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, the DOJ said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.