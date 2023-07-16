(KRON) — A correctional deputy died in the fatal crash on Highway 87 in San Jose early Saturday morning, the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4.

The deputy was heading home after his shift when the crash happened, the sheriff’s office said. Roads in the area were closed for over two hours while authorities investigated. Officers are still investigating what led to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the deputy will not be released at this time. The sheriff’s office is working with the family through the process of laying their loved one to rest.