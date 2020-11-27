Corvette car club delivers Thanksgiving meals in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — With this year’s holiday season celebrations set to look significantly different than years prior — the spirit of giving is still in the air as local car club members help feed those less fortunate in San Jose.

The Vetted Corvette Club spent the past weekend dropping off Thanksgiving meals throughout the community as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit families from gathering to stop the spread of the virus.

“Car clubs in general tend to get a bad rap especially these days with the side show activity ,” said Mike Brown Sr., co-president of Vetted Corvette Club.

“What we wanted to do is show people that we’re not only people who just drive fast cars but we want to give back to the community and we want to be involved,” Brown added.

“We’re very fortunate to all have work, retired and have a roof over our head.”

Club members donated cash to buy food to help families throughout the holidays and got some help from several businesses including Metamorphosis Hair by Darlene Renee in San Jose, United Home Group Keller Williams in San Jose, Mesquite and Oak in San Jose, Speedy Oil in Modesto, Soulful Pilates in San Francisco, AC Motorsports in San Carlos and Why Wait To Be Great in Oakland. — delivering Thanksgiving meals to 50 people in the community.

With all the challenges the year has brought — club members tell KRON4 News they want to show they’re more than just a car club by helping its community through these difficult times.

“There’s a lot of people who won’t be able to have a traditional meal, they won’t be able to have the Thanksgiving stuff, they won’t be able to have the turkey, they won’t be able to have the gathering of family and friends,” said club member Donald McCline.

“Because we don’t want to be just a car club that’s running around having fun with these nice flashy cars … we really care about the community.”