Costco planning to open new store in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calilf. (KRON) — A new Costco may soon be coming to San Jose’s west side of town.

Costco has proposed a store in the Westgate West shopping center, located at the corner of Prospect Road and Saratoga Avenue in West San Jose.

San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, whose District 1 includes the project, informed residents about the proposed plan through his monthly newsletter for the month of October.

The newsletter states that Costco plans to submit a proposal for a 160,000 square foot urban warehouse center in early November.

If the project moves forward, Costco would replace the old Orchard Supply Hardware building, the current Ethan Allen, Goodwill, Smart & Final building among others.

“This area has been vacant for quite some time, so we are interested in seeing the area revitalized and anticipate a robust community engagement process prior to any formal plan approval,” said Jones in the newsletter.