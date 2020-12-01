Could Marin County go to purple?

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials in Marin County reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Monday – but no new hospitalizations or deaths.

Everyone is bracing for what is to come, which could be soon moving from the state’s red tier to the purple tier, joining the rest of the Bay Area counties and most of California.

Health officials believe it won’t be long for Marin to move to purple.

Many schools in the county just went back to the classrooms for in person learning, and we’re one month away from the high school district going back to in person learning.

With cases on the rise, health officials are still waiting to see the results from Thanksgiving gatherings, which the county health officer worries about.

Businesses are likely feeling on edge moving up the tier system for months and then now slowly moving down with more restrictions.

Retail stores in Marin County can have 50% capacity while in the red tier, but that could be minimized to 25%, losing revenue and cutting hours for employees.

Indoor gyms and churches would have to go back outdoors.