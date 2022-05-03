SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stuart Gaffney and John Lewis have been together for more than 35 years. They were first married during San Francisco’s 2004 Winter of Love – only to have that struck down.

They were then legally married in June 2008. Since then they’ve been through the Prop 8 battle and then the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

Now, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion striking down abortion rights also references that 2015 ruling, which raises the question if gay marriage is the next to fall.

“Certainly this casts doubt on the reasoning and makes us you know – concerned about what the future is for these very, very important landmarks that upheld the basic freedom to marry and our common humanity and the constitution for LGBT people,” Gaffney said.

Constitutional law professor Jessica Levinson says while the part of the Alito opinion separate abortion from other issues, there’s still ample reason to questions whether this court will continue to protect the right of same sex couples to marry.

“If this draft decision does become a final decision, then we have to look at all of the cases that depend on the right to privacy,” she said. “There’s really no way to view I think, Justice Alito, overall rationale here as anything other than calling into question, whether or not unenumerated unlisted rights, things that are not specifically written down in the Constitution, whether or not those rights can still be protected by the Supreme Court, one of those rights of same sex marriage.”

For Gaffney and Lewis, this is just the latest call to action. It is something they’ve gotten used to.

“We all need to stand up and make our voices heard because that’s the way we’re going to protect our rights,” Lewis said.