Could this Bay Area county be the 1st in yellow tier?

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s another ‘Tier Tuesday,’ the weekly reassessment of county tier statuses in California, and Marin County could be making a major move.

At this time, all Bay Area counties except Solano are in the orange tier of reopening, a position that has remained stagnant for some weeks now.

Marin has been in the orange tier for about a month, according to the state.

The state uses specific metrics to determine when a county is considered at low enough risk of COVID-19 transmission to allow further reopening and fewer restrictions.

Key indicators that determine reopening

Adjusted case rate

Daily new cases (per 100k) 7-day average of daily COVID-19 cases per 100K with 7-day lag, adjusted for number of tests performed Positivity rate 7-day average of all COVID-19 tests performed that are positive Health equity metric (Positivity rate for HPI quartile 1) 7-day average of all COVID-19 tests performed that are positive for the lowest quartile, quartile 1, according to the Healthy Places Index Vaccines administered Number of vaccines doses administered statewide to people in the Health Places Index lowest quartile, quartile 1 (Vaccine Equity Metric) California Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Now, trends are looking good for the North Bay county to be the first in the Bay Area this year to get to the least restrictive yellow tier. Yellow tier counties are considered to have a ‘minimal’ risk of COVID-19.

It allows for most indoor businesses to be open with some restrictions.

The state will announce around noon on Tuesday whether Marin will be moving tiers. If so, fewer restrictions would go in effect on Wednesday morning.

Here are just some of the yellow tier rules:

Amusement parks

Can open with modifications

– Max capacity 35%

– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity

– In-state visitors only

Bars (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Places of Worship

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

Family entertainment centers

Can open indoors or outdoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

Gatherings

Are allowed with modifications



Outdoors:

– Max capacity 100 people



Indoors:

– Strongly discouraged

– Max 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications

– +Saunas

– +Spas

– +Steam rooms

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Movie theaters

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Encourage working remotely

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination