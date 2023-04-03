SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter users around the world Monday logged on to find the Twitter logo that usually appears at the upper left side of the site’s home screen replaced by the doge emoji. Twitter owner Elon Musk also tweeted a meme of the doge emoji being pulled over by a police officer.

The officer in the meme is holding a driver’s license with a picture of the Twitter logo and the doge emoji, a picture of a female Shiba Inu dog named “Kabosu,” has a speech bubble saying, “That’s an old photo.”

While Musk’s tenure in charge of Twitter has been characterized by a fair amount of seemingly random chaos for its own sake, there may be a more pointed meaning to Monday’s logo change. According to a report in Reuters, Musk made a Friday evening filing to a Manhattan federal court asking that a $258 billion racketeering suit accusing him of running a pump and dump scheme to profit from the cryptocurrency Dogecoin be thrown out.

While Musk’s lawyers have reportedly argued that the Tesla CEO’s tweets about Dogecoin were too vague to support a fraud claim, Forbes is reporting that Dogecoin’s value rose 20% on the back of the logo being placed on the Twitter homepage. The financial outlet also cites speculation that Musk could be about to add Dogecoin support to the social media platform.