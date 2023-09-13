SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose City Council signed off on a pay hike for 4,500 city workers Tuesday night. These newly ratified contracts will give 14.5% in raises over the next three years.

This comes after the city and its two largest unions came to an agreement last month over wages and working conditions just before a strike was set to go move forward.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan did not favor the new contracts. He says this change is not sustainable and would cause cuts to things like crossing guards, IT staff and traffic safety funding.

The plan to cover the raises cuts $10,000 from each district, $100,000 from the mayor’s budget as well as community event funding.

City council members, however, say the ratification was needed.

“Employees are thinly staffed, they’re overworked. Coming to this contract is an opportunity for us to show those folks who are operating the airport, feeding our seniors within our community centers, maintaining out parks, but most importantly keeping our city running that we care about them,” said Domingo Candelas, District 8 city councilmember.

Additional cuts that were made includes 10 vacant city positions that were not filled at the time.

KRON4 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and is waiting for a response.