SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo is going on another week without a mayor.

For over a century the city has been going off a rotational system where the most senior council member becomes the next mayor.

But at recent meetings the two newest council members objected this long-standing tradition and no peaceful transfer of power has happened yet.

Amourence Lee would have been confirmed as the next mayor if everything went according to plan.

Tonight city leaders and community members will be protesting in front of city hall demanding the city council immediately vote for the next mayor and deputy mayor.

Meetings have gone until midnight with the City Council heavily debating this topic.

The people against voting for the new mayor say they want to first fill the vacancy on the city council before selecting the mayor.

The fifth seat on city council became vacant after Deputy Mayor Diane Papan was elected to state assembly.

The protest here at City Hall starts at 6 p.m., when the city council will be holding a special meeting to continue this discussion.

There is still no mayor or deputy mayor to chair the meetings or represent the city in the event of an emergency.