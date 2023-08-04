(KRON) — The Santa Rosa City Council will consider amending an ordinance against camping in public spaces within the city on Tuesday.

Amending the ordinance would bring their policies in line with federal law which prohibits cities from enforcing camping restrictions on public spaces if there are no other options available to unsheltered residents.

Santa Rosa had a public ordinance banning camping on public properties since 1994. The city will propose an ordinance similar to Rohnert Park which restricts camping to specific locations under specific circumstances.

Those who wish to attend the meeting can do so by attending in person at 100 Santa Rosa Avenue or on Zoom at the link here. The meeting is expected to begin around 5 p.m.