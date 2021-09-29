Councilmember Loren Taylor to run in 2022 Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — City Councilmember Loren Taylor filed official paperwork on Wednesday to run for Oakland mayor in 2022.

“I am humbled and honored to say that this afternoon I officially filed my paperwork to become the next Mayor of Oakland,” Taylor said in a press release. “With your support, I intend to win.”

Taylor is a third-generation son of Oakland who has been representing District 6 in East Oakland since 2018.

Incumbent Mayor Libby Schaaf is nearing the end of her second term.

Schaaf, who has been Oakland’s mayor since 2015, will not be eligible for another term, according to the city’s website. Oakland mayors can only serve a maximum of two terms.

“Together, we can provide economic opportunities for all, from Mandela Parkway to 106th Ave. and from East 14th to Skyline Blvd,” Taylor said. “Together, we can make every community safe and just, a place where we all can live, learn, work, and play. Together, we can ensure that every Oaklander has access to housing they can afford, quality public education, and opportunity in the place they were born or that they’ve chosen to make their home.”