OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants voters to decided on the Oakland A’s terminal’s fate.

Fife represents the West Oakland district, where the A’s want to build a new waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal.

“I pledge to be a voice for the voiceless doing this job and I am doing it for Chinatown old Oakland jack London square and West Oakland and that’s what it is,” Fife said.

At an online news conference Tuesday, Fife said the A’s are ignoring the concerns of those who live and work in her district, and she wants the team to meet directly with her and her constituents.

She also slammed the A’s for even considering a move to Las Vegas

“I feel like the behavior has been abusive to the city of Oakland and they have not valued the loyalty that so many fans in the city of Oakland have for them its quite disrespectful,” Fife expressed.

The city council wants to make a final decision on the waterfront ballpark before the end of the year.

“I understand the premise behind it but the reality is we are elected to do a job making these tough decisions doing the work and research and that’s what we need to do,” Councilmember Loren Taylor said.

Fife will need majority support of the city council to put an initiative on the November ballot. As of now, two councilmembers will not support a ballot initiative.

“How can I take it to the voters if I don’t know what the true financial cost is,” Councilmember Noel Gallo said.

Fife says April will be the first opportunity for the city council to vote whether to put an initiative on the November ballot.

If she cant get a majority, the only other option is to collect about 25,000 signatures.

She’ll only have a couple of months to do that.