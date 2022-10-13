SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz.

The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends and holidays.

Armendariz has been in hot water for about a year now; an investigation found that on Oct. 30, 2021 she helped her son throw a Halloween party where there were people who were under 21 years of age drinking alcohol. She received 10 administrative citations.

Four people were shot at the house and two died: Jesse Sanchez, 19, and Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18.

Benjamin David Calderon, 19, of Gilroy, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, and Lucas James Tomasetti, 18, of Gilroy, was arrested on suspicion of processing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Sanchez’ family filed a wrongful death suit against Gilroy and Armendariz, among others, two months ago.