(KRON) — A Dublin man who worked as a counselor for at-risk minors and children with special needs has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Nobumasa Masubuchi was the focus of a four-month child pornography investigation conducted by Dublin Police Services. “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Masubuchi possessed a multitude of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material), depicting victims of sexual assaults possibly as young as four years of age,” DPS wrote.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County for felony child pornography possession charges.

Masubuchi was employed as a counselor for a Sacramento facility that assisted youth with special needs and conducted regular home visits with at-risk minors, according to DPS. Masubuchi’s LinkedIn page states that he works with children who are on the autism spectrum.

Dublin police alerted Sacramento County officials of the counselor’s arrest.

“Sacramento County officials have been notified and no additional crimes have been confirmed at this time,” DPS wrote.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Dublin Police Services Crime Tips line at 925-833-6638.