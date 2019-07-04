Countdown to 4th of July fireworks show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We are counting down the hours until tonight’s firework shows taking place across the Bay Area.

Crews have spent the last couple days preparing for the 4th of July fireworks show.

The fireworks have been created on a barge to create a 25 minute show that will light up the sky all across the Bay Area.

Thousands of people are going to be swarming the Embarcadero to enjoy these fireworks, but the show can be seen from many vantage points, including Aquatic Park.

At Pier 39, there is going to be a rock show and activities for people to do from 3 to 6 p.m.

There are a few fireworks that have never been seen in the city, so it’ll be exciting to see.

Thousands of people will be all over the Embarcadero to get a front seat of the annual big firework show in #SanFrancisco. I have everything you need to know on @kron4news this morning! #4thofjuly2019 #July4th pic.twitter.com/GEtskgTTIG — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) July 4, 2019

The weather is always the main worry for people, but fireworks crews say they can only recall one time when the fog was blocking it completely.

Many people love getting a water front view of the show from Treasure Island, but since there is so much construction there right now, it has made it difficult for people to get around, park and find a place to view the fireworks.

Any spot along the Embarcadero, you’ll be ready to see the big bright show which starts at 9:30 p.m. tonight.