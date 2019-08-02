County leaders propose Oakland jail to house homeless population

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland jail could provide housing to Alameda County’s homeless population if a proposal by county leaders is accepted by the city.

The closure of the Glenn Dyer Detention Facility in downtown Oakland was announced in April, and now Alameda supervisors are already proposing a way to use the shuttered jail.

The idea would be to refurbish the detention center and use it to provide housing and services to the local homeless population.

“We need to all work together – cities and county – to find solutions,” Alameda Board of Supervisors President Richard Valle said in a statement. “We have an urgent need to support those who are unsheltered and will work together with the cities of our county as they explore this ambitious and important effort.”

The proposal was formally introduced at Wednesday’s board of supervisor’s meeting.

If passed, the county would lease the detention center to the City of Oakland for a cost of $1 per year for 25 years.

Oakland’s homeless population alone has risen by 47 percent in the last two years.

The city accounts for almost half of the county’s entire homeless population.

Alameda County is home to more than 8,000 homeless individuals, according to a federal count earlier this year.

The proposal to repurpose the Glenn Dyer Detention Center now lies with the City of Oakland.