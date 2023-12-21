(KRON) — Santa Clara County leaders are pledging to fix a “broken” system that failed to protect a San Jose infant who, according to court records, died after living with drug-addicted parents for just 13 weeks.

County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said the circumstances around baby Phoenix Castro’s death were “shocking and heart wrenching. They are also unacceptable.” Phoenix died at home on May 13 from fentanyl poisoning. The infant’s mother died months later in the same apartment, also from a fentanyl overdose.

San Jose police said when they arrested the infant’s father in October, they found evidence that David Anthony Castro was still using fentanyl despite the deaths his baby and girlfriend.

David Castro, 38, had sole custody rights of Phoenix during her tragically short life, according to court records obtained by KRON4. The father also had visitation rights to see his 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, court records state.

The Board of Supervisors held a special meeting this week to look into what went wrong, why Child Protective Services agents never removed the infant from an unsafe home littered with illicit drugs, and what changes are needed for the Department of Family and Children’s Services protocols.

Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to reform DFCS on Tuesday.

In the wake of baby Phoenix’s death, community members expressed outrage and sorrow. The infant “had a whole life ahead of her. Our community spoke with a clear voice that we must start with the safety of our children, and the Board of Supervisors turned that voice into action,” Arenas wrote Wednesday.

Arenas continued, “We have unanimously approved my motion that provides broad direction to fix what is broken; direction based on expert feedback on how to ensure the highest level of safety and well-being for children in the County’s care. It is a critical first step in ensuring that our County systems live up to our charge of keeping all children in our community safe, while whenever possible with their families.”

David Castro called 911 at 10:08 a.m. on May 13 reporting that his baby was not breathing inside their apartment at 5479 Spinnaker Walkway in San Jose. The baby’s mother, Emily De La Creda, was not home at the time, police said.

Phoenix’s cause of death was determined to be from a toxic combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

In July, the parents were informed by a coroner that drugs caused their daughter’s death. On September 16, De La Creda fatally overdosed on fentanyl. That left the infant solely in her father’s care.

David Castro showed “clear disregard” for Phoenix’s health and wellbeing, and failed to create a safe home environment, prosecutors said. Drugs were frequently sold and used in the home, according to investigators.

Prosecutors wrote, “unlike a toddler, who can move around, grab things, or crawl into small places, a 3-month-old child is completely immobile and is entirely dependent on her caretaker to receive food, nutrients, and care.”

The District Attorney’s Office charged David Castro with felony endangering or injuring the health of a child, and a special allegation of corporal injury of a child resulting in death.

David Castro already has eight convictions on his record for drug-related crimes dating back to 2011. He is currently locked in a San Jose jail awaiting trial without bail.

Another San Jose father whose baby was fatally poisoned by fentanyl was charged with murder. Derek Vaughn Rayo, 27, and the baby’s mother, 28-year-old Kelly Gene Richardson, are the first parents in Santa Clara County’s history to be charged with murdering their own child with drugs.

Derek Rayo and Kelly Richardson are seen in mugshots provided by the San Jose Police Department.

Their 18-month-old daughter, named Winter, had 15 times the lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood when she died, a coroner concluded. Rayo and Richardson woke up in bed and discovered Winter died on August 12. They waited more than 10 hours before calling 911, according to police.

Paramedics “located the victim laying on a bed in the master bedroom of the residence covered with a rug. It appeared that the victim had been deceased for approximately 12 hours,” San Jose Police Department Det. Christina Jize wrote.