Couple arrested after allegedly fighting, waving BB gun at American Canyon Walmart

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – A couple has been arrested after fighting and waving a BB gun at an American Canyon Walmart, according to police.

The incident happened on Monday, September 7th around 1:00 pm. American Canyon police responded to reports of a “large fight” and “shots fired” at Walmart and responded within minutes.

Shoppers running out of the store pointed to suspects 44-year-old Cornelius Reynolds and his wife, 32-year-old Chandra Vincent.

Officers found a black BB gun that resembled a firearm in the trash next to the Reynolds car.

More officers arrived, including the Napa Police Department, at the scene and safely detained both Reynolds and Vincent. No injuries have been reported.

Report of “shooting” and “persons down” at WalMart, at this time, no evidence of any shooting or injuries…only evidence of fist fight and brandishing of this BB gub pic.twitter.com/P2ANYpKp7E — American Canyon Police Department (@AmCanPolice) September 7, 2020

This investigation is ongoing.

