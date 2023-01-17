SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A Sonoma County couple was arrested on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine in their vehicle with an intent to sell the drug.

Brandon Olguin, 26, and Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were pulled over for alleged vehicle code violations on Jan. 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers searched their vehicle and allegedly found 13 pounds of methamphetamine packaged in one-pound increments. A warrant was obtained to search the couple’s residence on the 2300-block of Summercreek Drive, where more evidence of narcotics sales was allegedly found.

Olguin and Olguin-Chavez were booked into Sonoma County Jail on multiple felony charges.

