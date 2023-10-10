(KRON) — A man and a woman were found guilty on Monday of killing their infant son at a Richmond hotel, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced. The 5-week-old boy died on Feb. 4, 2021.

Rayray Andrederral Darn, 38, and Marilyn Northington, 31, are both facing 25 years to life in prison. KRON4 previously reported that the couple is from Richmond.

On the day of the boy’s death, an employee of the Marriott Courtyard Hotel called Richmond police after seeing Darn and Northington running out of their room with an unresponsive baby, the DA’s office said.

Officers went to the hospital after being told that there was an infant in the emergency room who was not breathing. The DA’s office said a later investigation confirmed the boy died from injuries caused by his parents.

He suffered a broken femur, burn marks on his face and body, broken ribs, a skull fracture, and bleeding inside his skull. He also suffered from malnutrition and dehydration, and he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Darn and Northington were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, assault on a child under 8 years old causing death, and child abuse with the allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death. They will be sentenced on Dec. 15.